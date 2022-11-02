Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,431 Shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

