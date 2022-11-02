Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ROC Energy Acquisition were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Omni Event Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 244,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get ROC Energy Acquisition alerts:

ROC Energy Acquisition Price Performance

ROCAU opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09.

About ROC Energy Acquisition

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROC Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.