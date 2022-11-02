Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $86,000 Position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the period.

The China Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

CHN stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.13. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

The China Fund Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

