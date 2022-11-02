Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSRMR opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

See Also

