Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,336 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,191,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In related news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,928 shares of company stock worth $319,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DX. BTIG Research cut their price target on Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

DX stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $529.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 155.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.