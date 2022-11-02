X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $129.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $8.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.