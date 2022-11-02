Xiaoling Liu Acquires 6,000 Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) Stock

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) insider Xiaoling Liu acquired 6,000 shares of South32 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £22,620 ($27,332.04).

South32 Stock Up 4.2 %

LON S32 opened at GBX 209 ($2.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 426.53. South32 Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 185.22 ($2.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.50 ($3.70). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 238.19.

South32 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About South32

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on S32 shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on South32 from GBX 193 ($2.33) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

