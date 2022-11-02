Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director George Hornig Sells 20,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director George Hornig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $1,189,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,640.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Xometry had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XMTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at $67,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at $12,465,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 66.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

