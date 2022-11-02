Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 735,159 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 908,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 445,880 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 640.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 487,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after buying an additional 421,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,359,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. Xperi Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

