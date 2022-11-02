XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $75.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Insider Transactions at XPO Logistics

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.41.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.