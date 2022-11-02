ZimVie (ZIMV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ZimVie to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. ZimVie’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ZimVie to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZIMV opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

