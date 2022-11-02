Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 38,126 Shares

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Zynex Stock Up 7.6 %
ZYXI stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Zynex Company Profile
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.
