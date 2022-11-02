Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead Sells 38,126 Shares

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $407,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zynex Stock Up 7.6 %

ZYXI stock opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $459.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zynex by 183.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 405,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 206.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 137,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zynex by 147.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. 29.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

