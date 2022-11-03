1,410 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 67,170 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE WST opened at $219.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $206.19 and a one year high of $475.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.69%.

WST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

