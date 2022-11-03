2,827 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 6.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £127.50 ($147.42) to GBX 8,930 ($103.25) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($152.62) to £125 ($144.53) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of FERG stock opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.35. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.38%.

About Ferguson

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.