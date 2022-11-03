3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Acquires £152.36 in Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai acquired 13 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,172 ($13.55) per share, with a total value of £152.36 ($176.16).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jasi Halai purchased 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($13.98) per share, with a total value of £157.17 ($181.72).

3i Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,200 ($13.87) on Thursday. 3i Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($17.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,138.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £11.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3i Group Company Profile

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($21.51) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228 ($14.20).

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

