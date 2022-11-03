4,595 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

