5,092 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,746,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 562,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after acquiring an additional 380,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $58.08.

