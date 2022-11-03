6,290 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 112,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 89,820 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 140,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 317,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,947,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

