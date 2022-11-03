64,732 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 6.9 %

LPX opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPX shares. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.