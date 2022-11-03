946 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $310.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

