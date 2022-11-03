A. O. Smith Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 217,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

