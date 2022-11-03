abrdn plc Acquires 45,300 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Kellogg worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $75.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.46. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

