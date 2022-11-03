abrdn plc Acquires 622,655 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1,045.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,655 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.25% of Americold Realty Trust worth $20,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 733,346 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 114.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.43. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,466.67%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

