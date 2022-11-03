abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

abrdn plc increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $20,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Hormel Foods by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $46.31 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

