abrdn plc Boosts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

abrdn plc increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $20,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($62.00) to €66.00 ($66.00) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.49.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TTE opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.65%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

