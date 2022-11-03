abrdn plc Buys 12,346 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

abrdn plc boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $21,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $564.50.

GWW stock opened at $583.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $533.81 and a 200 day moving average of $508.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $601.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

