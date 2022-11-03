abrdn plc Buys 182,381 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,381 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $28,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 23.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Stock Down 3.2 %
SYY opened at $81.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
