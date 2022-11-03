abrdn plc Buys 40,019 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,019 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.00. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

