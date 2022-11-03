abrdn plc Cuts Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.56% of Cryoport worth $23,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

In other Cryoport news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $86,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

