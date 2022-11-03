abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 2.02% of Domo worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOMO. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Domo in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,738.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,126,687.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $127,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,738.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $292,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Stories

