abrdn plc Decreases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

abrdn plc reduced its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of FirstEnergy worth $25,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

