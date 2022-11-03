abrdn plc Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

abrdn plc boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 608,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,581 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $29,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Northcoast Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

