abrdn plc Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Agilent Technologies worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $2,387,327.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

