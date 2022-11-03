abrdn plc Has $25.70 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,213 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $25,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Fox Factory Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

