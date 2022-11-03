abrdn plc Has $27.66 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $27,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 22.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

LGI Homes stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $93.78. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

