abrdn plc Has $28.34 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,230 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.30% of Burlington Stores worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 52.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.74.

Shares of BURL opened at $131.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

