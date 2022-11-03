abrdn plc Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 5.2 %

NYSE NEM opened at $39.53 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.