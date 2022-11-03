abrdn plc Purchases Shares of 442,384 Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 442,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parsons by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Parsons by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parsons

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,905,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 122,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,565.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Parsons to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:PSN opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $48.66.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.