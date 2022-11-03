abrdn plc Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,664 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.29 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.46 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRU. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

