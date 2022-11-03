abrdn plc Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,731 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $24,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after purchasing an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after purchasing an additional 342,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,312,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,904,000 after buying an additional 51,140 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,611 shares of company stock worth $7,993,641 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $95.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.