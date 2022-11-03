abrdn plc Raises Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550,713 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.68% of SITE Centers worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.52. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

