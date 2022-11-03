abrdn plc Raises Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.13% of Campbell Soup worth $18,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 204,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

