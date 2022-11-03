abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,778.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,807.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,946.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,498.66.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

