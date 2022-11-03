abrdn plc Sells 17,800 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.14% of Telefônica Brasil worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $61,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

VIV opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

VIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

