abrdn plc Sells 17,977 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,139,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,977 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $22,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Insider Activity at Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

