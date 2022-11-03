abrdn plc Sells 20,383 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,422,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,383 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $22,074 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $54.12.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

