abrdn plc Sells 29,709 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $19,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.32. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of -145.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.39) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

