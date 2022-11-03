abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,760 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.58.

ANSS opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.83 and a 200 day moving average of $249.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

