ACM Research (ACMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. ACM Research has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACM Research to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACM Research stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.12. The company has a market capitalization of $327.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.67 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACM Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 39.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 45.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after buying an additional 589,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at $378,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

