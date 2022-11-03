Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $107.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $2,465,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

